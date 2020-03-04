Four depart National Quarantine Unit

Omaha—Four people being monitored in the National Quarantine Unit on the UNMC/Nebraska Medical Center campus have left quarantine after exceeding the qualifications to be eligible for release. Two of these individuals previously tested positive for COVID-19, while two others have tested negative throughout the quarantine process. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts greeted two of the people as they left quarantine unit Monday morning.

These four Americans met all UNMC/Nebraska Medicine qualifications for release, which exceeded CDC qualifications. Two people who previously tested positive for the disease were released from quarantine on Sunday afternoon, having tested negative for the virus in three separate tests, 24 hours apart. While March 2nd has been previously stated as the release date for those who have continued to test negative for the disease, the two released Sunday met guidelines to leave quarantine a day before those who have tested negative throughout because:

• The date of their first test in Japan

