Nebraskans warned that robocalls are likely to rise during election year

People in Nebraska are being warned that robocalls are likely to increase as the country gears up for the 2020 elections.

The 2020 elections, which will be held in November, will see all 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate, and the office of the president of the United States contested. Thirteen state and territorial governorships, as well as numerous other state and local elections, will also be contested.

CPR Call Blocker, makers of the best-selling call blocking device in the US, is warning that people in Nebraska are likely to get deluged with robocalls in the coming months and that they should know their rights when it comes to “these irritating calls”. Chelsea Davies, CPR Call Blocker Business Development Manager, said: “People throughout Nebraska receive these types of annoying calls every day. Some of these robocalls, which are more informative in nature, such as those from political parties or charities, can be extremely irritating but they are perfectly legal. Unfortunately, people in Nebraska can expect to see a significant rise in these types of calls in the coming months.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Bridgeport%20News-BladeID393/