UNK plans limited reopening Monday; Remote work encouraged

KEARNEY—The University of Nebraska at Kearney will lift its campus closure designation and begin a limited reopening on Monday (May 18) for employees and students who need access.

Faculty and staff are not expected to report to campus in person, and individuals who can continue to work remotely should do so. The reopening formally ends the “stay at home” directive that started April 8, which only permitted employees whose physical presence was necessary to work on campus.

“I know you have worked through some unusual challenges this spring, from specific technology issues to the vague but powerful realities of working from home,” Chancellor Doug Kristensen wrote in a campuswide email today. “Collectively, you have done a great thing in helping reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus.”

