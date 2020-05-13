UNMC recognized 1,013 graduates through virtual commencement ceremonies

The University of Nebraska Medical Center conducted virtual commencement ceremonies last week for 1,013 graduates.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each UNMC college hosted a virtual commencement and/or hooding ceremonies that included videotaped elements of an address from UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D. Each ceremony concluded with the conferral of degrees.

Area recipients included: UNMC College Of Nursing Kearney Division - Bachelor of Science in Nursing

