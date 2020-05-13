Bridgeport BOE hires teachers for the 2020-21 year

The Bridgeport Board of Education (BOE) held their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, May 11th at the High School Library. All board members were present along with Mr. Lambert. Social distancing took place and the meeting was livestreamed on STRIV.

In action items the board offered teaching contracts to Sharon Schluterbusch and Sean Sterkel. Ms. Schluterbusch will be the K-12 librarian. She is an alum and has been teaching in Bayard the last several years. Mr. Sterkel will be teaching 7-12 PE and coaching basketball. He is also an Alum who joins the district after teaching several years in Ainsworth.

In the other action item the board approved entering into an inter-local agreement with ESU 13 to participate with the unit in their creation of a Day Treatment Center for students in grades 5th-9th with severe mental health needs. Superintendent Lambert also reported on the following items:

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Bridgeport%20News-BladeID393/