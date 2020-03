Morrill County 4-H Shooting Sports annual competition held Saturday

Air Gun Champions (L to R): Senior Grand Champion-Ellie Cline, Reserve Champion Delaney Pohl, Intermediate Grand Champion-

Ethan Sacco, Reserve Champion Megan Cline, Junior Grand Champion-Riley Cline; Reserve Champion Makayla Martin.

Clockwise from upper left: Intermediate Air Rifle 1st Purple - Ethan Sacco; Junior Air Rifle 1st Purple - Ty Bridgman; Senior BB Gun 1st Purple and Senior Air Rifle 1st Purple - Ellie Cline; Junior Air Pistol 1st Purple - Riley Cline, 2nd Purple - Makayla Martin; Intermediate BB Gun 1st Purple - Megan Cline, 2nd Purple - Ethan Sacco; Junior Air Pistol 1st Purple - Riley Cline 2nd Purple - Makayla Martin.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Bridgeport%20News-BladeID393/