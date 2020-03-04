Cleve Wiggins, 66, of rural Broadwater, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. His graveside service will be Friday, March 6, 2020, at 1p.m. at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Broadwater with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. Visiting hour will be from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the

Bridgeman Funeral Home in Bridgeport, and from 10-noon Friday at the Broadwater Rural Fire Hall prior to the service. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Cleve's honor be made to the

Broadwater Rural Fire Department. Online condolences can be made by viewing Cleve's Memorial Page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome. com.

A full obituary will be in next week's issue.