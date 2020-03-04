Janis Lee Albro, 83, of Scottsbluff, passed away on February 24, 2020, at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Mass of Christian Burial took place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Father Vince Parsons officiating. Memorials may be given to St. Agnes Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www. dugankramer.com.

Janis was born February 16, 1937 at Ennis, Montana to George Wilson and Grace Lucille (Althouse) Clark. She graduated from Ennis High School with the Class of 1955. She attended nursing school at the Columbus School of Nursing in Great Falls, Montana and worked as a Registered Nurse both full and part time in hospitals, long term care facilities, and in-home health care throughout her life. Janis' nursing career was a proud part of her identity as a care giver. She also was a successful business owner for several years.

Janis was united in marriage to William Albro on September 3, 1960 at Laurin, Montana. They moved to Nebraska shorty after their first child was born where they then raised 3 children. Janis was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Janis lived most of her adult life in Nebraska, Colorado and Arizona and was always very active in Catholic Church parishes where she lived. She attended Mass every Sunday and rarely missed a Holy Day of Obligation. She was guided by her strong faith in Christ and trust in our Blessed Mother and was a woman of great prayer.

She lived life in high gear and embraced everything with passion. Whatever she did, she did it with 100% commitmentand was very independent. . She was enthusiastic and energetic,compassionate and had a very generous spirit. Education was important to her and she instilled that in her children

Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, attending her daughter's rodeos, and later in life attending her grandchildren's activities, attending Church activities, and traveling to family reunions and to places of historical and religious significance

Francis Young of Portland, OR, Beverly Clark of Corvallis, OR, Ellen Bishop of Helena, MT, Trish (Don) Sheppard of Mission Viejo, CA, and Mary (Mike) Suter of Missoula, MT; brothers Steve (Joan) Clark of Glenmore, PA and Dale Clark (Ailsa) of Ketchikan, AK; daughters Laurie (Pat) Kelly of Highlands Ranch, CO and Lisa (Kevin) Peterson of Edmond, OK; son Jon (Ann) of Bayard, NE; grandchildren: Kelby(ReShicka) and Logan Peterson of Edmond, OK, Margo Peterson of Oklahoma City, OK, Mookie Salaam (LaKya) of Broken Arrow, OK, Meredith Kelly of Pittsburgh, PA, Madeline Kelly of Lincoln, NE, Dominic Kelly of Ft. Leonard Wood, MO, Leah, Laura, and Amy Albro all of Bayard, NE

Janis was preceded in death by her parents Wilson and Grace Clark, husband William Albro, sisters Pam Gronning and Penny Cusack, and brother James Clark.