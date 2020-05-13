A salute to our seniors

On the cool, clear eve of what would have been the class of 2020’s high school graduation, the stadium lights came on and, though it was not the pep band in all its glory, festive music still played from the loudspeakers. There were no fans wrapped in blankets cheering in the stands that sat empty on both sides of the fifty-yard line, and no concession stand boasted hot popcorn and cold drinks. Instead, 29 of the 34 seniors in the Bridgeport High School’s 110th graduating class gracefully stood on the track surrounding the perfectly green trimmed football field and smiled in their caps and gowns, waving at fans as they drove by on the road.

Administrators had arranged for a twenty-minute congratulatory salute to the Bridgeport Bulldogs from family and friends, public supporters, teachers, and coaches beginning at 8:20 p.m. (2020 military time) for the class of 2020. About seventy vehicles full of smiling grandparents, exciting siblings, antsy toddlers, and proud parents drove by to encourage the seniors. There were police cars with lights blazing, fire trucks with sirens blowing and ambulances loaded up for these young people who are anxiously awaiting the opportunity to walk across a stage someday to obtain their high school diplomas.

