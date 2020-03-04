Warriors end season in the Sub District Finals

In Warrior Territory, it was Class D2 #25 Leyton over #35 South Platte Blue Knights last Wednesday in the Subdistrict game held at Prairie View School in Ogallala. The Warriors kept just a few more points on the board throughout the entire game to feel comfortable but the Blue Knights started showing them how to play in the fourth quarter and the Warriors had to keep their wits about them to hold onto that lead, with the Blue Knights coming within three by the final buzzer. The Warriors took the game, 48-45.

On Thursday, Leyton fell to the #12 Hyannis Longhorns in the Subdistrict final 69-48 and the Warriors end their season 10-11 overall.

In the same class, the #18 Leyton Lady Warriors played Mullen on Friday night, also in Ogallala, and had a harder time trying to outpace the fourth ranked Lady Broncos.

