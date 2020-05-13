Bridgeport SRA undergoes improvements

Workers from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) have been busy out at the Bridgeport State Recreation Area the past few weeks, improving the road around the five small lakes, making renovations to the camping facilities and generally enhancing the old gravel pit known to anglers for its generous fishing of walleye, largemouth bass, bluegill, yellow perch and channel catfish, as well as general yearlong outdoor enjoyment to those without a hook and line.

The area was once owned by the Lyman Richey Sand and Gravel Corporation and produced sand and gravel that was moved around the area for $15 per loaded train car as far back as 1922. By 1971, the State of Nebraska had acquired the land and planted numerous shrubs, as well as plum, sand cherry and pine trees. Upgrades were made to include primitive camping and Center Lake and Northwest Lake were stocked, and continue to be, with trout. Boating is also popular on the roughly 80 acres of water, with non-powered vessels allowed on all lakes and motorboats allowed on Center Lake only.

Now the 200-acre area has shady campsites under tall cottonwood and Chinese elm trees and a sandy beach area is in the process of being expanded to double its current size, bringing in sand to level out the marshlands and create a large swimming zone; however, no lifeguard is on duty and the beach area will be closed until the directed health measure is lifted in Morrill County.

