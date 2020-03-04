Candidate filings for positions in Morrill County

The following citizens are running for positions within Morrill County with the deadline passed for new filers on the primary ballot. County Election Commissioner Kathy Brandt reminds us that writeins can still file up to ten days prior to the election; however, the school board and city council positions will not be on the primary ballot, so any write-in candidates for those positions would file for the General Election only. Writein candidates must file an affidavit with Brandt and pay a filing fee if there is one.

Commissioner (elect one): Incumbent Greg Sterkel (R), and new filers Josh Schmidt (R) and Steve Lattin (R).

Clerk of the District Court (elect one): none

