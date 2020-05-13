Area students recognized by NCPA

Each year the Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association recognize students who have been nominated by their schools, based on their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity.

Winners in our area include:

Bridgeport

Boys Golf; Cole Faessler and Bayler Sterkel,

