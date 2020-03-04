Reminder for Kindergarten registration

Bridgeport Elementary School will be having Kindergarten registration on March 17, 18, and 19 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) from 1:00-3:30 P.M. in the elementary office.

If you have a child who is five years old or will be five years old on or before July 31, 2020, please pre-register them at this time. Please bring your child's birth certificate and completerecord of immunizations to the registration. You will receive physical examination forms and vision exam forms that must be filled out by a physician and returned to school by Kindergarten Round-Up Day on Apri1 29 if you do not have your child's birth certificate and/or immunization records, you will need to get them before your child can attend Kindergarten.

